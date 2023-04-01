Just outside the city limits and minutes to Historic Downtown, UVA and all area amenities Lochlyn Hill is a walkable, eco-friendly neighborhood offering diverse architectural home styles. This like new home sits on a large, elevated corner lot with open sky views, a fenced side yard and landscaped front. Built with premium craftsmanship, it features high end finishes including Pella ProLine aluminum clad exterior,wood interior double hung windows and doors, Dual Fuel HVAC, custom color Dovetail cabinetry, Rejuvenation, Schoolhouse and Cedar & Moss fixtures, Heath Ceramics tile, GeoSpring Hybrid Water Heater, SOLAR PANELS and PEARL CERTIFIED GOLD status. Floor to ceiling windows throughout the first floor allow abundant natural light. The great room flows into the custom kitchen and dining area with built-in cabinetry. Off the kitchen is a fabulous screen porch and off the dining area is a private patio. The smart design includes a multipurpose room with full bath that serves as a guest suite, home office or cozy den. The second floor includes a master suite with mountain views and two additional bedrooms. A mudroom and laundry on the first floor is level with an oversized garage with workshop area and walk up storage.