 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $795,000

Just the farmette you've been looking for! Exceptionally designed/built, and beautifully maintained. Situated on 5 beautiful acres with mountain views, chicken coops, fruit trees, hop towers, and large garden. Ready for outdoor gatherings and more. There are 4 spacious bedrooms and a dedicated home office, plus more unfinished space in the basement for expansion. The stunning rear deck has been recently replaced. High speed internet is available!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert