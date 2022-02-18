4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $790,000

This luxurious elevator townhome is elegantly appointed, packed with upgrades and tucked in the quiet back corner of this refined neighborhood, overlooking beautiful green space. The main floor is light filled & airy with a gourmet kitchen with oversized island, white cabinetry, dual fuel range, and quartz and wood counters. Custom built-ins were added in both the dining room & living room which opens to a large screened porch. The third floor features a spacious owner's suite with two walk in closets, a second bedroom with private bathroom & the laundry. The top level boasts a large room w/full bath, wet bar with fridge, private veranda with a gas line for your grill! This space is ideal for another luxury bedroom or studio/office/family entertainment space. Upgrades include walnut flooring, mudroom area, tray ceiling, additional customized lighting & fans & much more. This home has generous storage in the walk-in attic & the 2 car garage. The elevator serves all four floors for stair-free ease if needed. Out of Bounds is conveniently located just off Barracks Road, near the City of Charlottesville, shopping, and the University of Virginia. SEE THE MATTERPORT VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH TOUR.