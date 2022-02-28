4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $790,000

Public Open House, Sunday 2/27/2022 1:00-3:00PM. Beautifully maintained and renovated classic 1956 brick ranch with a nearly level park-like .824 acre lot. The remodeled kitchen boasts custom white cabinets, a stainless farm sink, stainless appliances, Granite countertops, recessed lights, tile floors and spacious breakfast nook. The large living room features wood burning fireplace, built-in wall of bookcases and large window overlooking the beautiful nearly level private rear yard. Gorgeous natural oak hardwood floors run throughout the main level. The screened in porch can be accessed from both the kitchen and the dining room. In addition to the master bedroom and bath, the main level offers two additional bedrooms and updated hall bathroom with custom cabinets, Quartz countertop & ceramic tile flooring. The walk-up attic is home to a large 4th bonus bedroom and to an extra storage space. The walk-out terrace level features a spacious family room, 3rd full renovated bathroom, home office space, additional flex space, storage room and large laundry room.