4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $789,900

Proposed New Construction home in the heart of Charlottesville. The Sandbridge is fantastic for city living with a rare two car garage and wooded back yard. The home is open concept with great living and entertaining areas. There is a main floor mudroom and small home office. The large master bedroom has a small balcony that will allow you to take-in mountain views. Images are from similar homes and not of this specific plan. Finishes and options may vary. The house will come roughed in for a basement wet bar and second laundry station.

