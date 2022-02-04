4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $785,000

Attractive Cape Cod-style home on over 2 acres in Ivy. Truly move-in ready, solid 1970's construction with a classic yet extremely livable floor plan and fresh, modern updates throughout. Fabulous eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, apron sink, and custom painted cabinets anchored by a gorgeous tiled floor laid in a chic herringbone pattern. Timeless reclaimed pine floors on the second level along with a dreamy primary bedroom suite with sliding barn door providing access to a lovely primary bath featuring a trough sink and subway tiled floor. A beautifully finished, walk-out terrace level is perfect for extra family gathering spaces or dedicated guest quarters with a spacious family room, bedroom and full bathroom. Connected by a breezeway is a 2-bay garage with workshop/extra storage space below and space just waiting to be finished above. Professional, deer tolerant landscaping provides a lovely frame for this charming home! Excellent Western Albemarle location near Meriwether Lewis Elementary School.