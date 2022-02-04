4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $785,000

Attractive Cape Cod-style home on over 2 acres in Ivy. Truly move-in ready, solid 1970's construction with a classic yet extremely livable floor plan and fresh, modern updates throughout. Fabulous eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, apron sink, and custom painted cabinets anchored by a gorgeous tiled floor laid in a chic herringbone pattern. Timeless reclaimed pine floors on the second level along with a dreamy primary bedroom suite with sliding barn door providing access to a lovely primary bath featuring a trough sink and subway tiled floor. A beautifully finished, walk-out terrace level is perfect for extra family gathering spaces or dedicated guest quarters with a spacious family room, bedroom and full bathroom. Connected by a breezeway is a 2-bay garage with workshop/extra storage space below and space just waiting to be finished above. Professional, deer tolerant landscaping provides a lovely frame for this charming home! Excellent Western Albemarle location near Meriwether Lewis Elementary School.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Stanardsville teenager Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, was sentenced by Hon. Judge Claude Worrell Jan. 18 to 40 years’ incarceration—the maximum s…
Say you are a governor of a state that enslaved Black people for centuries, and when they were freed, lynched some of them, illegally blocked …
lbemarle County is one of several school districts nationwide facing such lawsuits following a national push against race lessons.
‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly volunteered to teach it.
University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19. Send your q…
A group of parents of students with disabilities, including two parents from Albemarle County, filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday agains…
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 69-65 loss to Notre Dame.
Five takeaways from the 2022 Virginia football schedule.
A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Charlottesville man, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.