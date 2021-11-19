4 BR Arts & Crafts presale by Peak Builders. Premium fit & finish NEW construction in the CITY neighborhood of LOCHLYN HILL, this 4BR, 3BA design offers classic design with an inspired sense of style. Prime city location within close proximity to downtown, spectacular views & a walkable lifestyle. Open main level with just over 2600 finished sq ft of living space, 1st floor guest bedroom with 3 bedrooms + loft upstairs. Deep front porch wraps to side, rear screened porch. In addition to inspired design, premium craftsmanship and exceptional style, all of our homes include extensive energy savings features.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $773,845
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system.
When they are fully ripe, the fruits are delicious — not only for humans, but for a variety of critters.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are …
Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
As Chris Cantwell attempted one last-ditch effort at swaying the jury that he is innocent, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers — including those r…
According to Peter Simi’s testimony, white supremacist movements are based around several core ideas: racist ideology; a central role of violence; front and backstage talk; and plausible deniability.
Rally lawsuit defendants Chris Cantwell and Richard Spencer asked for charges against them to be dismissed Tuesday, but the judge refused, for…
Champion Brewery and Reason Beer will merge into one company.
Throughout the trial, Jason Kessler has been pointed to by other defendants as the primary organizer of both rallies.