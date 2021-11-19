4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $773,845

4 BR Arts & Crafts presale by Peak Builders. Premium fit & finish NEW construction in the CITY neighborhood of LOCHLYN HILL, this 4BR, 3BA design offers classic design with an inspired sense of style. Prime city location within close proximity to downtown, spectacular views & a walkable lifestyle. Open main level with just over 2600 finished sq ft of living space, 1st floor guest bedroom with 3 bedrooms + loft upstairs. Deep front porch wraps to side, rear screened porch. In addition to inspired design, premium craftsmanship and exceptional style, all of our homes include extensive energy savings features.