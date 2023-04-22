Luxury brick townhomes in Lochlyn Hill. Renderings shown are conceptual images and subject to change based on permitting and ARB approval. Please inquire for more details. Each townhome is planned to have 4 story elevator access either now or in the future. These townhomes site across from community green space and overlook Meadowbrook Golf Course and Pantops. The main floor features 10' ceilings with custom cabinets and KitchenAid appliances. Hardwood floors throughout all the main living areas including the primary bedroom suite. The bonus room and rooftop terrace are excellent places to entertain or enjoy a quiet evening. Enjoy all the space of a single family home with low maintenance of a townhome.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $771,312
