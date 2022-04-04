4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $760,000

Exceptional Farmhouse on the Alb County side of the pedestrian friendly neighborhood, Lochlyn Hill, located just 3 miles to Downtown C'ville. The 10' deep wrap around, covered front porch is where you will truly LIVE in this home. The additional 670 sqft of outdoor living space will draw you in the moment you arrive. This outdoor living space flows seamlessly into the open concept family room, dining and kitchen. The bright kitchen will impress, featuring two diff natural stone countertops on the perimeter and island for a designer look and ample storage in the custom Shiloh cabinetry. Main level primary bedroom w/ attached ensuite that includes a river rock shower floor with glass enclosure and dual sinks. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and bright loft. The basement fills all the needs with a rec room, full bath, guest bedroom and plenty of unfinished storage space. Solid core doors, 2x6 exterior construction, shiplap, mudroom with built-ins, detached 2 car garage, tankless water heater, fully fenced-in yard, slate patio w/ fire pit area. Built by Peak Builders in the first phase of this eco friendly neighborhood on one of THE nicest lots that affords yard space, elevation, privacy & views! OPEN HOUSE, SUNDAY, April 3rd from 2-4PM