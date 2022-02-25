4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $750,000

A wonderful floor plan, built by Randy Rinehart...Set on 2.8 private acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac...This light-filled, brick home features; large windows with Plantation Shutters....Two masonary fireplaces...a delightful, bright, white kitchen that opens to the sunroom and deck...a first floor study with a private deck...A gracious entry foyer, and a back staircase off the kitchen...Five large rooms on the second floor with three full baths, plus a finished storage/exercise/sewing room...The master suite is particularly special with a beautiful window arrangement, large walk-in closet and bright large master bath...Inlaid hardwood design in the dining room...A Graceful curved driveway makes a beautiful entrance...