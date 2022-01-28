4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $750,000

Classic Virginia architecture circa 1828-1860, The 'Leitch-Munday House' is located in the Courthouse Historic District, listed on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. This is a rare opportunity to restore the residence to its former prominence or to utilize the Mixed Use Zoning status for your vision. Remaining original details include Flemish bond brickwork, beveled glass windows, carved moldings and doors. Property is offered 'as is where is'.