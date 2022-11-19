4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $750,000

Pristine end unit elevator home with south, west and north exposures. Open plan living, dining, kitchen with double sided gas fireplace opening to the living room and screened porch. Hardwood floors on the main level, built-in cabinetry in the living room, abundant natural light throughout. The second level primary suite features three closets, tile bathroom with heated floor, oversized tile shower. The ensuite second bedroom enjoys a Juliette balcony. Laundry room with sink and storage in also located on the second level. The third level offers a large ensuite bedroom/studio and adjoining deck. On the terrace level is an ensuite bedroom/office and double car garage. The elevator is available to all four levels and is located close to the garage on the terrace level.