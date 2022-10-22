 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $749,900

NEW homes with mountain views only 3 miles from Downtown C'ville! Presale opportunity w/ Summer 2023 delivery. Presenting Galaxie Farm - conveniently located only minutes to UVA hospital, 64 access, restaurants & shopping. The To-Be-Built Aspen functions as an open-concept design but each dedicated space remains purposeful and cozy. Must have's like a private study, walk-in pantry, and drop zone complete the main level in addition to a large kitchen that flows conveniently into the family room and dining area. The upstairs showcases an airy loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, a luxurious owner's suite + the added convenience of a connected laundry room. Numerous options are available to custom tailor this home to meet the way you want to live. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Reserve your lot today! All Photos Similar To.

