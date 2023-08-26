ACTUAL PHOTOS SHOWN OF THIS MOVE-IN READY HOME! Finished, walkout basement Rec Room, Bedroom and Full Bath with 9' ceilings. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a brand new home without the wait! The Miller floor plan on a walkout basement in the very popular North Pointe Community! This home includes an beautiful, separate Dining Area off of the light-filled, open-concept kitchen, walk-in pantry, great room, Trex deck, 3 spacious bedrooms plus a 4th bedroom suite in the walkout basement. The Miller includes a luxurious owner's suite in addition to a spacious 2-car garage. All of this on a private homesite with walkout basement. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving in owner's closets and pantry, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score. North Pointe will be a vibrant, walk-able community featuring a clubhouse, swimming pool, shops, and retail all convenient to 29N and Charlottesville.