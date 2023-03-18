OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY Feb 26th, 1-3 pm. Idyllic setting for this perfect ONE-LEVEL-living home, plus a Guest Suite and a Rec Room on the lower level. A very special place to live, in peace and calm, with constant Blue Ridge Mountain views to the West, and exquisite sunsets (or 'dramatic' skies) almost every evening! The home is new and ready to move into, with thoughtful, elegant choices, and no wait time for your home to be built! HERS rated and Pearl Certified. The large Pool, Fitness Center and Basketball court are planned for Summer 2023. Trash and Recycling included in HOA. Trex deck in the back. Many upgrades: Spa primary Bathroom, free-standing soaking tub, Pendant lights, Gas Fireplace, Gas Range, and a kitchen that's the envy of all! Convenient to NGIC, just off Rte. 29, giving access to anywhere N and S, Hollymead TownCenter, Charlottesville restaurants and theaters. A very welcoming Community!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $749,000
