Come see this beautiful new home with a unique city-like location and county address! This Sandbridge plan features a large living and dining area with lots of natural light overlooking trees. The home is 100% luxury vinyl plank flooring with zero carpet. All closets come with wood built-in shelving and hanging rods. The bathrooms and kitchen all feature granite countertops and wood cabinets. The basement is roughed-in for a future in-law suite or income property. No HOA. Extremely close to Fontaine Research Park and UVA. The Rivanna trail is just a short walk down the street.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $749,000
