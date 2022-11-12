 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $729,900

The To-Be-Built Chestnut with unfinished WALK-OUT BASEMENT is now available is to customize for a Summer 2023 delivery! This earth-friendly, farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk-in pantry and drop zone from the attached 2 car garage for added convenience. Function meets design on the second level with a huge walk-in closet off the primary bedroom, double vanities, oversized shower, 3 additional bedrooms, a shared bath, and a sizable laundry room. Galaxie Farm is a BRAND NEW Southside community promising Carter Mountain views just minutes from Downtown, UVa, Martha Jeff, I-64 & Wegman's. Greenwood Homes offers an extensive array of included features such as a composite deck, 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, real stone exteriors, oak stairs, solid core doors, wood shelving, tankless water heater, 95% efficient Trane HVAC and so much more. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY. All photos similar to.

