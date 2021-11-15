Wynott Farm ~ A grand log & stone home situated on a bluff overlooking long frontage of the coveted Stockton Creek, conveniently located near western Albemarle schools and Crozet. Also offered with 10.84 acres at $925,000 with a development right (621790). This large custom residence enjoys mature hardwoods with a private setting approached by a brownstone circular drive with a two car garage to the side of the full finished terrace level. The great room located off the kitchen features a monumental stone fireplace rising over 20 feet to the summit of the vaulted ceilings, skylights and antique heart pine flooring from Mountain Lumber. A cat walk from the second floor showcases the interior of this stunning interior features and finishes. A spacious rear deck is the perfect place to appreciate the sounds and views of the bold Stockton Creek only 100 feet below. The land is a perfect bend of wooded and open land. Barn Group/ Run-in with paddock.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $725,000
