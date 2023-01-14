4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $724,900

Fabulous, new two-story home in North Pointe. No need to wait to have your home built, this one is ready to move in to! LVP floors throughout the main level, and in the main bedroom on the second floor. Amazing views from the front of the home, looking at the incredible unobstructed views of sunsets over the Blue Ridge Mountains. How special is that! A separate Den or Office adds to the extra spaces on the main floor, including a large Great Room, with a gas Fireplace, around which to gather, a Mud room, and when you see the Kitchen, it is the 'creme-de-la-creme'! Expansive granite counters and bar - stainless steel Appliances, and a fancy Gas Range! All bedrooms have an ensuite bathroom. The Laundry Room is conveniently located on the second level. There is so much natural light filtering through each room. This a Gem of a Home - come take a tour! Relaxing and private deck. The Community Club House and the Pool, walking trails and basketball court are under construction. Community has lots of great amenities including pool, clubhouse with fitness center, walking trails and basketball court. High-Speed Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified, and HERS scored by a third party. Owner/Agent.