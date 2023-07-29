Come see this beautiful new home with a unique city-like location and county address! This Sandbridge plan features a large living and dining area with lots of natural light overlooking trees. The home is 100% luxury vinyl plank flooring with zero carpet. All closets come with wood built-in shelving and hanging rods. The bathrooms and kitchen all feature granite countertops and wood cabinets. The basement is roughed-in for a future in-law suite or income property. No HOA. Extremely close to Fontaine Research Park and UVA. The Rivanna trail is just a short walk down the street.
4 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $724,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect has been charged after a shooting Friday evening on Berkmar Drive north of Charlottesville that left two dead.
“DUE TO UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, (HUNTER SMITH) SIREN RESTAURANT IS CLOSED PERMANENTLY."
Dulaney, 72, died July 15 at a senior living facility from complications from diabetes and heart disease.
It is unclear why Hadley is leaving the university, where she began working in 2021.
At UVa, like at almost every college across the country, professors and administrators tend to be more liberal than the average American.