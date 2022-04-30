4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $720,000

OPEN HOUSE 1-4:00 Sunday May 1st. Well appointed and spacious residence in the desirable Cascadia community. This previous model home has many beautiful upgrades throughout. The main floor has a living room that enjoys a stone fireplace, home office with double french doors and a spacious formal dining room with designer lighting. The chef's kitchen has plenty of granite counter space and leads to the light filled morning room. Upstairs won't disappoint with spacious bedrooms and upgraded carpet. The walkout basement has enough room to spread out, a bonus room, full bathroom and plenty of storage space. The generously sized deck sits above a custom built stone patio with a fun fire pit. Yes! This house has TING fiber optic and Blue Ridge Mountain views. Conveniently located close to the community pool, playground and clubhouse, this home is also close to Darden Towe park and minutes from I64 and downtown Charlottesville.