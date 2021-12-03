Unique, custom pre-sale city home designed and built for your lifestyle and needs. Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Standard features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless WOLF and KitchenAid appliances and walk in pantry! Main level owner's suite! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway. Call to discuss building this home or one that meets your needs on additional lots in Lochlyn Hill or anywhere in central VA.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $703,000
