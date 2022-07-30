The wait is over - Galaxie Farm is now open for sales! This BRAND NEW Southside community promises Carter Mountain views just minutes from Downtown, UVa, Martha Jeff, I-64 & Wegman's. The To-Be-Built Chestnut is now available is to customize for a Spring 2023 delivery! This earth-friendly, farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk-in pantry and drop zone from the attached 2 car garage for added convenience. Function meets design on the second level with a huge walk-in closet off the primary bedroom, double vanities, oversized shower, 3 additional bedrooms, a shared bath, and a sizable laundry room. Greenwood Homes offers an extensive array of included features such as 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, real stone exteriors, oak stairs, solid core doors, wood shelving, tankless water heater, 95% efficient Trane HVAC and so much more. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY. All photos similar to.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The council cites event in which new Board of Visitor member planned to remove a sign from a Lawn residence door that included an obscenity.
Owner George Swingler will close the store this coming Friday.
Politics is the art of the possible. So while we share the University of Virginia Student Council’s fear that Bert Ellis will do more harm tha…
Last week, Congressman Bob Good embarrassed his constituents again. This time, the nay-saying Republican was one of only 18 members of the 435…
Earlier this week, Ann McLean, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new appointee to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, gave an interview to conservat…
UVA Health officials began discussing the reality of tackling two epidemics as students return to school.
According to University of Virginia history Professor Caroline E. Janney’s astonishing new book, “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s A…
Jon Taylor is a Democrat. He lives in Louisa County. That makes him a bit of an endangered species in a conservative, Republican stronghold. B…
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has long accused Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of fanning the allegations against him — assertions that Stoney and McAuliffe have consistently denied.
The 2022 All Central Virginia girls lacrosse team.