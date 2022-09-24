Galaxie Farm is a BRAND NEW Southside community promising Carter Mountain views just minutes from Downtown, UVa, Martha Jeff, I-64 & Wegman's. The To-Be-Built Chestnut is now available is to customize for a Summer 2023 delivery! This earth-friendly, farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk-in pantry and drop zone from the attached 2 car garage for added convenience. Function meets design on the second level with a huge walk-in closet off the primary bedroom, double vanities, oversized shower, 3 additional bedrooms, a shared bath, and a sizable laundry room. Greenwood Homes offers an extensive array of included features such as 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, real stone exteriors, oak stairs, solid core doors, wood shelving, tankless water heater, 95% efficient Trane HVAC and so much more. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY. All photos similar to.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $699,900
Charlottesville police officers found a young man dying of wounds near Court Square. Daquain Maurice Anderson, 29, of Charlottesville, later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center’s emergency room, according to a police statement.
New retailers, JABA and Albemarle County slated to occupy mall.
Trying to make an emergency landing somewhere - anywhere - the unidentified pilot aimed for Charlottesville.
The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) has shared the first update on its investigation into the hate crime that took place on Gro…
No arrests have been made in the homicide.
Hiring and staffing has been an ever-present challenge, official says.
Who's the millionaire? Virginia store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of big jackpot
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
UPD is awaiting approval from the University to share an image of the suspect with the public to identify them quickly.
The hoax occurred the same day as a similar hoax at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Together, they make up two of more than 30 similar reported instances across the county in the past week.
Greer, Mountain View, Red Hill and Woodbrook elementary schools had one student demographic group that did not pass state Standard of Learning exams, according to officials.