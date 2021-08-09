4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000

Public Open House 1PM-3PM. Get ready for outdoor entertaining in the city just under an acre lot with an Oasis shaped heated salt water pool set in expansive stone patio deck in private back yard setting hot tub. Enjoy plenty of green space to garden or play. Centrally located near the University of Virginia, Barracks Rd, and Penn Park this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, granite counter kitchen is waiting for your personal touch to make it your own home. The detached large two car garage has a studio efficiency apartment above for extra income, private office or guest suite.