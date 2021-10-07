RARE Opportunity literally steps from The University. Classic two-story Brick Charmer Circa 1939 on quiet tree lined lane, includes four bedrooms, two full baths, fireplace, fully equipped basement apartment with private entrance. Off Street Parking to accommodate 3-4 cars. Fenced Sunny Backyard and Patio off Kitchen. Owner Improvements include Main Kitchen, Roof, HVAC, and Basement Apartment with kitchen. Currently investment property with continuous rental income. Possible to Return to Single Family Residence and lower level living space or lower level income producing apartment with private entrance, on separate electric meter. Premiere UVA location, ONE BLOCK from UVA Lawn, Hospital, and Grounds (see map in attached docs)! Walk to The Corner. On City and UVA Bus Lines. Venable Elementary, Walker & Buford Middle Schools and Charlottesville H. S. Property sold 'as is'. Shown By Appointment Only.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $687,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
Guardian angels: Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band and collaborator release single to benefit PHAR
"Charlottesville’s such a great place,” Reynolds said. “The fact that they've quietly removed statues when people came and loudly tried to say how great it was and then Charlottesville quietly took them down ... I think that's a town with a big heart.”