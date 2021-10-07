4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $687,000

RARE Opportunity literally steps from The University. Classic two-story Brick Charmer Circa 1939 on quiet tree lined lane, includes four bedrooms, two full baths, fireplace, fully equipped basement apartment with private entrance. Off Street Parking to accommodate 3-4 cars. Fenced Sunny Backyard and Patio off Kitchen. Owner Improvements include Main Kitchen, Roof, HVAC, and Basement Apartment with kitchen. Currently investment property with continuous rental income. Possible to Return to Single Family Residence and lower level living space or lower level income producing apartment with private entrance, on separate electric meter. Premiere UVA location, ONE BLOCK from UVA Lawn, Hospital, and Grounds (see map in attached docs)! Walk to The Corner. On City and UVA Bus Lines. Venable Elementary, Walker & Buford Middle Schools and Charlottesville H. S. Property sold 'as is'. Shown By Appointment Only.