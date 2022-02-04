4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $684,000

Tucked away among mature poplar trees, this spacious home has views of the Blue Ridge Mountains while maintaining close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Rivanna trail, UVA, & on & on. While so close to everything, it also offers a stunning amount of privacy, especially enjoyed in the courtyard with classic brick patio, framed by magnolia & camellia hedges. Perennials surround a small water feature and drape a pergola to ensure blooms throughout the year. The home offers sought-after natural light in all rooms & an elevator for easy access throughout. The main living level is a versatile open floor plan anchored by hardwood floors, enhanced by a two-sided gas fireplace to enjoy from all rooms. The kitchen overlooks the garden w/ walnut cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. On the 3rd floor, the primary bedroom w/full bath & closet en suite & another large bedroom w/ensuite full bath as well as two large hall storage closets. On the top level, there are 2 more BRs w/ a full bath that can be enjoyed as flex space for offices, guest rooms, etc. Oversized 2-car garage backed with a large climate-controlled storeroom that can be converted to home gym or theater. Sought-after Poplar Glen homes don't come on the market often!