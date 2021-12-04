4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $675,000

Exceptional value without the wait of new construction. Enjoy this spacious home which features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in addition to separate office space, exercise room, and finished basement. A kitchen to please any chef with expansive island, double ovens, gas range, coffee bar, and walk in pantry. Open flow between the generously sized living room, kitchen, and dedicated dining space. All 4 bedrooms on the second floor with well sized owner's suite including two closets, sitting area, tray ceiling, double vanity in the bathroom as well as separate tub, shower, and water closet. 2nd floor laundry for convenience as well as bonus space perfect for work or play. Basement features den, full bathroom, exercise room, and optional 5th bedroom should you want to add a wall in the future. Fully fenced backyard and 2 car garage complete this move in ready home under 5 min to NGIC, 20 minutes to downtown Charlottesville, and 2 hr to DC. Open House Sunday 2-4.