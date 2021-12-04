Exceptional value without the wait of new construction. Enjoy this spacious home which features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in addition to separate office space, exercise room, and finished basement. A kitchen to please any chef with expansive island, double ovens, gas range, coffee bar, and walk in pantry. Open flow between the generously sized living room, kitchen, and dedicated dining space. All 4 bedrooms on the second floor with well sized owner's suite including two closets, sitting area, tray ceiling, double vanity in the bathroom as well as separate tub, shower, and water closet. 2nd floor laundry for convenience as well as bonus space perfect for work or play. Basement features den, full bathroom, exercise room, and optional 5th bedroom should you want to add a wall in the future. Fully fenced backyard and 2 car garage complete this move in ready home under 5 min to NGIC, 20 minutes to downtown Charlottesville, and 2 hr to DC. Open House Sunday 2-4.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
Who will be Virginia's next football coach? A look at the potential candidates.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down following the Cavaliers’ bowl game.
Virginia took a record-setting year by Brennan Armstrong and the offense and spun it into an uninspired .500 season, topped off with yet another painful loss in the commonwealth’s fiercest rivalry, writes Mike Barber.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com
Video footage taken by a FedEx driver shows a Staunton man crashing and flipping his vehicle on Interstate 64 following a vehicle pursuit with…
Bobby Haskins’ last touch of the football could’ve been when he fell on it in his own end zone for a safety with less than four minutes to go …
Updated at 7:30 p.m. with more information.
Virginia's Pack Line defense will face one of its biggest tests of the season against Iowa, which has the nation's leading scorer and has eclipsed 100 points three times this season.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was never going to betray his team with energy he deemed less than full-throttle, writes David Teel.