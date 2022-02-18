Located in one of Charlottesville's most convenient neighborhoods just minutes to UVA hospital and campus, historic downtown, Whole Foods and all area amenities. Beautifully renovated with guidance from a well known local interior designer this quality built 4 bedroom brick two story traditional home offers a fabulous kitchen with custom cabinetry, gorgeous master bath, newer insulated windows, recently replaced roof and lower level HVAC. The first floor includes a living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcases, dining room, large eat in kitchen, laundry, mud room and fabulous screen porch. On the second floor is the master suite with private bath and walk in closet plus three additional bedrooms and bath. Off the master bedroom is a floored walk-up attic. A cozy family room with wood burning fireplace plus a large unfinished space are located in the walk out terrace level. This home is a perfect display of good taste, quality and pride of ownership!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $675,000
