4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $674,900

Galaxie Farm is a BRAND NEW Southside community promising Carter Mountain views just minutes from Downtown, UVa, Martha Jeff, I-64 & Wegman's. The To-Be-Built Chestnut is now available is to customize for a Summer 2023 delivery! This earth-friendly, farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk-in pantry and drop zone from the attached 2 car garage for added convenience. Function meets design on the second level with a huge walk-in closet off the primary bedroom, double vanities, oversized shower, 3 additional bedrooms, a shared bath, and a sizable laundry room. Greenwood Homes offers an extensive array of included features such as 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, real stone exteriors, oak stairs, solid core doors, wood shelving, tankless water heater, 95% efficient Trane HVAC and so much more. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY. All photos similar to.