4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $670,000

ROBINSON WOODS - Bright, comfortable house that has just undergone a complete renovation. The flexible floorplan includes living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen family room, adjoining mud room/laundry room, dining room & half bath on the first floor. Upstairs along with the master bedroom and bath are two additional bedrooms and a bath. The third level with a full bath can be another bedroom or home office along with a storage area. So many upscale features like wood floors, new stainless appliances, new cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms with glass tile & marble. In immaculate condition. Enjoy the out of doors on the front porch or side deck and yard. Neighborhood has common areas with open grassy play space & forest with stream & footpaths. A bit of country in the City! Conveniently located in a sought after popular small City residential neighborhood centrally located & just minutes from Downtown and UVA.

