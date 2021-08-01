4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $669,000

In the heart of Belmont, and one of the parcels from the original Belle Mont Estate, this COMPLETELY RENOVATED home is a turn-key remodel. Enter in to an expansive foyer with original trim, staircase and charming restored details including gorgeous heart pine floors throughout the home. Entirely brand new bright white farmhouse kitchen (stainless, granite, backsplash) and 2 full baths were completed with keeping in the tradition and soul of this farmhouse. Additional bonus space on the third floor for a home office or flex space. Additional living space on the second floor with limitless possibilities as well. Truly one of the most wonderful city lawns, fully fenced, with mature landscaping including perennials and wonderful patio space added. Extensive work completed includes 2 newer HVAC units, newer windows, encapsulated crawl space, new gutters, freshly painted inside and out. Off Street Parking.