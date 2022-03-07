Traditional Colonial home in one of Western Albemarle's most-loved neighborhoods. The home was constructed in 1979 and has been lovingly maintained and improved over it's life by the original owners. The lot is lovely, and it holds a great deal of possibilities, as the home was constructed on one side of the 2 acres, with the other wooded acreage easily staying the same or further developed (playground space, gardens, a studio?). Inside, the four bedrooms and two of the full baths are upstairs, while a full basement awaits with the home's second family room, 3rd full bath, an office, exterior entrance, and a great storage area with a workshop. The large formal living room could easily accommodate a piano! The rear of the home is for living - with a comfortable eat-in kitchen flanked by dining room and family room with wood-burning fireplace. The family room opens to a phenomenal screened-in porch, over-looking a peaceful setting. Large two-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $660,000
