 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $660,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $660,000

Traditional Colonial home in one of Western Albemarle's most-loved neighborhoods. The home was constructed in 1979 and has been lovingly maintained and improved over it's life by the original owners. The lot is lovely, and it holds a great deal of possibilities, as the home was constructed on one side of the 2 acres, with the other wooded acreage easily staying the same or further developed (playground space, gardens, a studio?). Inside, the four bedrooms and two of the full baths are upstairs, while a full basement awaits with the home's second family room, 3rd full bath, an office, exterior entrance, and a great storage area with a workshop. The large formal living room could easily accommodate a piano! The rear of the home is for living - with a comfortable eat-in kitchen flanked by dining room and family room with wood-burning fireplace. The family room opens to a phenomenal screened-in porch, over-looking a peaceful setting. Large two-car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert