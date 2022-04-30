This EarthCraft Certified home in the Park at Burnet Commons features a contemporary urban design, a 200 square foot roof-top deck and a 2-car garage! The first floor is highlighted by an open and efficient layout with an expansive chef's kitchen featuring granite counter tops, white cabinets, center island, stainless steel appliances and a breathtaking mountain view. The kitchen is open to the dining room and living room featuring an in-wall fireplace. The bedroom level boasts the primary suite with attached bath, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry closet. Make your way up to the roof top deck, but grab a refreshment from the wet bar on your way out! On the terrace level you will find another bedroom with an attached bath, plenty of storage and access to the 2-car garage! This home has a HERS Index Score of 59, meaning it is 41% more energy efficient. HOA includes annual gutter cleaning, common area maintenance, lawn care (mowing, fertilizer, weed treatment) and yard care (mulching, pruning) and the dog pickup bags/trash empty/replacement.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000
