This EARTHCRAFT CERTIFIED ATTACHED TOWNHOME, located within the conveniently located RIVERSIDE VILLAGE neighborhood, features a SEPARATE ENTRANCE 1-BED 1-BATH BASEMENT APARTMENT (currently rented until 7/25/23 for $1,145/mo; lease will convey with home sale; designated tenant parking exists), attached 2-CAR GARAGE, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, and BRAND NEW 3RD FLOOR HVAC! Prepare meals in the bright WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN featuring a large ISLAND with drop-lights, stainless steel appliances, neighboring pantry, and sturdy GRANITE countertops! Grill out on the TREX BACK DECK or dine more formally within the dining nook next to the GAS FIREPLACE! CONVENIENTLY LOCATION within walking distance to Darden Towe Park and Rivanna River walking trail access, just 5 minutes from Martha Jefferson Hospital, and only 10-15 minutes from UVA/the hospital! Open House Sun 4/16 11AM-1PM!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000
