**EXTRA BUILDING LOT !** DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! NEW CITY PLANNED ZONING COULD OFFER GREAT OPPORTUNITIES HERE AND POTENTIAL FOR AN INVESTOR/CONTRACTOR OR HOMEOWNER LOOKING FOR AN UPGRADE PROJECT. 1920'S MAIN HOUSE HAS BEAUTIFULLY STAINED INTERIOR TRIM AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. PRICED TO BE SOLD "AS IS" YET HOME HAS BEEN MAINTAINED TO PROTECT THE ORIGINAL VINTAGE ARCHITECTURE, CRAFTSMANSHIP AND CHARACTER. DETACHED GARAGE WITH SEPARATELY METERED AND GRANDFATHERED UPSTAIRS GARAGE APT. ECLECTIC 12 X 14 FOOT LAUNDRY HOUSE LOCATED IN BACK FOR STORAGE. TO THE RIGHT OF HOME IS A SEPARATE BUILDABLE CITY LOT CONSISTING OF .21 ACRES.