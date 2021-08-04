Enjoy privacy with wooded and mountain views just minutes to UVA, I64, and 5th Street Shopping center in sought after Mosby Mountain! This spacious home is perfectly situated with only one neighbor at the end of a cul-de-sac on a quiet street perfect for walking and biking. With a light-filled, walk-out finished basement and a 2-car garage, it will not disappoint. The main level features a 2-story foyer, living/sitting room open to the dining room, eat-in kitchen with a large island and stainless appliances open to the family room with a gas fireplace and a conveniently located half bath. Upstairs boasts new carpeting throughout, the primary bedroom with an attached luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, a bonus room over the garage and the laundry room. The basement also has new carpeting and includes a spacious rec room/family room, an exercise room and a full bath. Enjoy relaxing on the wrap around, covered front porch or entertaining on the back deck. Great mountain views in fall, winter, and early spring, with private wooded views the rest of the year, and protected green space behind the house.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
“We have been in contact with the patron of the legislation to confirm that this was not the intent of the legislation ..."
DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said Tesla is eligible under state law to open these stores, despite a law generally prohibiting manufacturers from owning dealerships.
A General District Court judge denied bond Friday morning for the 27-year-old local woman charged with second degree murder in the June 16 sho…
A UVa Health spokesman said a vaccine requirement has not been ruled out.