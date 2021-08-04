4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000

Enjoy privacy with wooded and mountain views just minutes to UVA, I64, and 5th Street Shopping center in sought after Mosby Mountain! This spacious home is perfectly situated with only one neighbor at the end of a cul-de-sac on a quiet street perfect for walking and biking. With a light-filled, walk-out finished basement and a 2-car garage, it will not disappoint. The main level features a 2-story foyer, living/sitting room open to the dining room, eat-in kitchen with a large island and stainless appliances open to the family room with a gas fireplace and a conveniently located half bath. Upstairs boasts new carpeting throughout, the primary bedroom with an attached luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, a bonus room over the garage and the laundry room. The basement also has new carpeting and includes a spacious rec room/family room, an exercise room and a full bath. Enjoy relaxing on the wrap around, covered front porch or entertaining on the back deck. Great mountain views in fall, winter, and early spring, with private wooded views the rest of the year, and protected green space behind the house.