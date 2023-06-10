This PEARL CERTIFIED, HIGH-PERFORMING 4 bed 3.5 bath SOUTHERN DEVELOPMENT HOME features 2971 finished square feet, gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS, a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE with french doors and sophisticated accent wall, convenient ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, and light-filled GREAT ROOM with soaring VAULTED CEILINGS! Prepare meals in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with large ISLAND and neighboring Dining Room or grill out more casually and take in the WOODED VIEWS on the SUNNY BACK DECK! Sip your coffee from the ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH or complete a workout in your 9' ceiling BASEMENT HOME GYM! Relax in the PRIVATE PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET, spacious glass shower, and two sinks and have guests stay over in the PRIVATE BASEMENT GUEST SUITE! Enjoy the luxurious amenities that CASCADIA NEIGHBORHOOD has to offer (community POOL, garden, walking trails, playground, and more!) as well as being located just 3 minutes from Pantops shopping/entertainment/grocery stores and 5-10 minutes from Martha Jefferson Hospital, the historic Downtown Mall, and UVA! Open House SUNDAY 6/11 2-4PM!