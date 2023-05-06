Open House - Sunday, May 7 12-2. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Avinity Estates villa home offers proximity to downtown and the University of Virginia, 5th Street Station, featuring Wegmans and an array of shopping, dining and entertainment options is just a quick drive away. Enjoy Carter Mountain views and access to the community amenities - a clubhouse and playground. The 2021 custom built Stanley Martin home features 3,400 finished sqft, open spaces and high ceilings, a 1st floor master bedroom, and an attached 2 car garage with electric car charger. The main level of the home includes luxury plank vinyl flooring, an open living and dining area, a gourmet style kitchen with white soft close cabinets, granite counters, and GE appliances, plus a laundry room, a half bath, and the master bedroom with a private full bath and walk-in closet. The top level includes carpeted floors, an oversized and open loft area, two sunny bedrooms, a shared full bath, and an office area. The basement level has a very oversized rec room, bedroom and full bath. Walk out onto the patio and enjoy the brand new hot tub.