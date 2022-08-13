4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000

Charming craftsman in the heart of Fry's Spring with all of the benefits of modern construction. An open layout connects the kitchen, dining, and living space to a large, screened-in porch overlooking a serene, wooded backdrop. The main floor is zero-step accessible and includes a bedroom, full bath with curbless shower, and plenty of space to work from home. The kitchen features painted cabinets, quartz countertops, floating shelves, and designer lighting. Upstairs, the primary suite is highlighted by a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with a skylight in the tiled shower. Another large bedroom, full bath, and laundry room round out the upper floor. The terrace level, with polished concrete floors and a wet bar, is a great place for guests, bonus space, or even an income-producing AirBnB. The patio and flat, grassy yard are a fun place to play or enjoy a cool evening next to the fire. Super energy-efficient upgrades include foam insulation in the attic and rim joists, blown insulation in the walls, a Superior Walls foundation, and multi-zone HVAC system. Tons of storage space! Ting internet. From this superb location, you can walk to Fry's Spring restaurants, UVA, Scott Stadium, and Johnson Elementary School. Owner/Agent.