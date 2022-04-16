 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000

Amazing opportunity to own a like-new home in Riverside Village with a first floor master and just steps to the Rivanna River, trails and Darden Towe park! As you enter through the covered front door, you'll have plenty of space to settle in the large 2-story foyer with an office nicely tucked away for a quiet workspace. The hallway leads you to a conveniently located half bath and into the open design including the dining area, living room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a bright breakfast nook, silestone countertops, induction cooktop, double oven/steam oven and oversized island with an induction cooktop. Mudroom/laundry room off of the kitchen connects to the 2-car garage. First floor master with several closets and a luxurious bathroom. The second floor boasts a loft/sitting area, full hall bath, large bedroom/bonus room, 2 additional bedrooms - one featuring an attached bath and walk-in closet. Fenced-in back yard with a patio and a community fire pit for relaxing! The HOA includes trash, recycle, snow removal, lawn care including mowing and landscaping.

