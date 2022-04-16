Amazing opportunity to own a like-new home in Riverside Village with a first floor master and just steps to the Rivanna River, trails and Darden Towe park! As you enter through the covered front door, you'll have plenty of space to settle in the large 2-story foyer with an office nicely tucked away for a quiet workspace. The hallway leads you to a conveniently located half bath and into the open design including the dining area, living room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a bright breakfast nook, silestone countertops, induction cooktop, double oven/steam oven and oversized island with an induction cooktop. Mudroom/laundry room off of the kitchen connects to the 2-car garage. First floor master with several closets and a luxurious bathroom. The second floor boasts a loft/sitting area, full hall bath, large bedroom/bonus room, 2 additional bedrooms - one featuring an attached bath and walk-in closet. Fenced-in back yard with a patio and a community fire pit for relaxing! The HOA includes trash, recycle, snow removal, lawn care including mowing and landscaping.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albemarle County staff will be inspecting land, homes and buildings in the county to help improve the quality of real estate data for resident…
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVa on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
There’s a consensus brewing about the new, multiple-look defense Virginia is installing this spring. “It’s flying around. It’s a little different from last year."
The former vice president's presence sparked discussions across UVa.
The suspect set fires near two businesses near the Scottsville Shopping Center on Tuesday and then rammed a police cruiser as he tried to escape.
“It’s so surreal that I’m getting to play in front of all the people who supported me throughout my high school career and more. I get goosebumps just thinking about that."
The state of free speech at colleges and universities is not a new debate, but public attention on the issue has been heightened in recent months as some students, professors, and outside critics — often on the right — bemoan what they feel are intolerant campuses.
Award is one of 11 for a total of $250,000 in college funding.
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative session by a senior aide to the governor.
On a brisk, sunny Saturday morning at the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia, descendants of people who were enslaved…