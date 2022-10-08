4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000

Why wait for new construction when this Arts & Crafts style 2019-20 Cascadia home can be purchased for immediate occupancy? Built by a respected local builder, this wonderful, light filled home has four bedrooms (including a main floor owner’s suite), 3.5 bathrooms, multiple family rooms & flex spaces, plus a fabulous open concept great room. Packed with upgrades, this property checks all the boxes: spacious kitchen with gas cooking & a giant island, plank flooring & a gas fire, an on-grade two car garage, roomy bedrooms & full baths on all levels, great closet space, a screened porch, a flat & sunny, fenced backyard for fido, backs to greenspace, plenty of work-from-home options and so on…. This home is Ecosmart, HERS scored, & PEARL Gold Certified (details in documents). Want more? This setting & location cannot be beat - the neighborhood has a community pool & club house, Darden Towe park is moments away, as is the Rivanna River & Rivanna Trail access. Downtown Charlottesville is just 2.4 miles…you can be at the City Market or enjoying dinner out in under 10 minutes. Whether you work in the city, east, west, north or south, it is easy to get anywhere from here, with a quick hop onto 250 or 64. Don't miss this super offering!