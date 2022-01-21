 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $649,900

Investor alert! Priced below assessment. Two homes 1158 & 1160 Loring Run, in the middle of Dunlora, and close to Rio Road and Rt. 29. Each home features 4 bedrooms/ 1 bath and rent for $2,000 a month. These homes sit on a 1.34 acre lot and the County has informed the Seller that the lot can be subdivided for 3 more units and a bonus, i.e, common area or another unit, a total of 5 homes can be built on the lot. Both homes have fairly new roof, heat pumps and appliances. The two story home offers 1,887, the second home is 1,277 sq.ft. Airbnb hotspot! Convenient to everything!

