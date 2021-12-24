4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $649,900

Beautiful home on 3.5 acres in desirable Western Albemarle County. This spacious home features formal living room with masonry fireplace, dining room, family room with masonry fireplace and kitchen on main level. Upstairs features spacious master suite with bath and double closets, 2 additional large bedrooms and full bath. Terrace level features full kitchen, family room with fireplace and bedroom- ideal for in-law suite. Floored attic space for storage; large level lot; covered rear porch. Just 15 minutes to town.