4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $649,000

Fantastic Home in a wonderfully private setting is a one minute drive to Meriwether Lewis Elementary. Multiple living and dining areas on the main floor, expansive deck, wrap around porch, and spacious yard make this home ideal for entertaining, playing, and working from home. Four large bedrooms are located on the second floor. The bonus room (with windows!) off the Owner’s Suite can be used as a nursery, home office, or trick it out to achieve your dream closet goals. Finished walk-out basement can be used as a teen suite, rec room (with wood-pellet stove), game room, or guest space. Unfinished storage and spacious garage has room for all of your stuff! The yard is ideal - low maintenance with plenty of room to roam or expand. Upgrades galore. Four bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor; half baths located on main floor and terrace level. Available for quick closing. Shown by appointment beginning Saturday, September 11th.

