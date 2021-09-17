Fantastic Home in a wonderfully private setting is a one minute drive to Meriwether Lewis Elementary. Multiple living and dining areas on the main floor, expansive deck, wrap around porch, and spacious yard make this home ideal for entertaining, playing, and working from home. Four large bedrooms are located on the second floor. The bonus room (with windows!) off the Owner’s Suite can be used as a nursery, home office, or trick it out to achieve your dream closet goals. Finished walk-out basement can be used as a teen suite, rec room (with wood-pellet stove), game room, or guest space. Unfinished storage and spacious garage has room for all of your stuff! The yard is ideal - low maintenance with plenty of room to roam or expand. Upgrades galore. Four bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor; half baths located on main floor and terrace level. Available for quick closing. Shown by appointment beginning Saturday, September 11th.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $649,000
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Long Range Planning Advisory Committee's 11 recommended projects total $196.2 million.
UVa moved up a spot to 25th nationally in U.S. News & World Report's national ranking. William & Mary is 38th.
It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...