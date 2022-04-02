4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $649,000

Almost new 5 bedroom home, excellent condition, on one of the best lots in quaint 35 lot Sparrow Hill neighborhood, located in very desirable Brownsville Elementary School District. Very close to Western Schools and shopping. THIS A PREMIER LOT with home is on an elevated homesite with panoramic BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! Home has 3204 +/- finished s.f. with open floor plan and many custom features: fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, large island, quartz countertops and beautiful custom cabinetry. Generous master suite with sitting area, large bath and large walk-in closet. Finished terrace level w/ recreation/family room, bedroom and bath, and utility room, opens to outside patio. Elevated covered porch off kitchen and great room, great room has generous proportions, includes gas fireplace. 2 car garage on side, enters mudroom and kitchen. Paved driveway, large yard.