4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $648,628

Starting soon. This to be built Kempton with modern farmhouse exterior features an open main level that includes a 2 story great room with fireplace & coffered ceiling, dining with morning room, flex space/study, kitchen with large island, mudroom, powder room, two-car garage & screened deck. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry. The finished basement includes a rec room, 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, & unfinished storage. Interior selections still able to be made at our 3,000 sq ft design center. Fiber optic available. Every home is Pearl Certified & HERS scored to ensure quality, comfort, & peace of mind. Similar photos.