Starting soon. This to be built Kempton with modern farmhouse exterior features an open main level that includes a 2 story great room with fireplace & coffered ceiling, dining with morning room, flex space/study, kitchen with large island, mudroom, powder room, two-car garage & screened deck. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry. The finished basement includes a rec room, 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, & unfinished storage. Interior selections still able to be made at our 3,000 sq ft design center. Fiber optic available. Every home is Pearl Certified & HERS scored to ensure quality, comfort, & peace of mind. Similar photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $648,628
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly all employees in the Academic Division have received their first two doses and 85% have provided proof of a booster.
Substitute teacher's windfall churned change in county finance procedures, processes.
Dr. David Lapides faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two child pornograpy-related charges.
Lower speed limits, new signs and possible roundabouts are among ideas.
Property sale to put Cavalier Diner out of business.
“It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophy and legal approach of the Attorney General,” a Miyares spokeswoman said. "Every counsel serves at the pleasure of the Attorney General.”
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
Arrest is fourth since November for threats against local schools.
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
Blue Ridge Health District reported 800 cases in 24 hours