4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $645,000

A complete transformation for this quality Wade built home nestled in the Foxbrook neighborhood of Greenbrier. The kitchen is to boot! Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, a soft patterned accent subway backsplash, double ovens, single stainless steel sink & faucet, 5 burner gas cooktop and plenty of pantry cabinet space. Additional sunroom with barn door off the kitchen for an extremely comfortable level of this home! Hardwood floors carry throughout the main level and upstairs with all new flooring on the lower level. Primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and attached ensuite. Quality living outdoors with a large front yard and completely fenced in back yard with extensive landscaping & hardscaping including a new patio & sunny gardens. Walkability to schools (Greenbrier, Walker & CHS), the MLK Performing Arts Center, YMCA and a short walk to access the Rivanna Trail for miles of trails. Updates include: new roof, new flooring throughout, updated electrical systems, new ductwork in main level for A/C and heat, interior and exterior paint, fenced yard, new windows (partial), insulation, fully landscaped backyard with drainage system, terraced gardens, sod/grass, updated laundry room with new tiles & utility sink.