New price! Exceptional value without the wait of new construction. Enjoy this spacious home which features 4 bedrooms + dedicated office, 4.5 bathrooms, exercise room, and finished basement. A kitchen to please any chef with expansive island, double ovens, gas range, coffee bar, and walk in pantry. Open flow between the generously sized living room, kitchen, and dedicated dining space. All 4 bedrooms on the second floor with well sized owner's suite including two closets, sitting area, tray ceiling, double vanity in the bathroom as well as separate tub, shower, and water closet. 2nd floor laundry for convenience as well as bonus space perfect for work or play. Basement features den, full bathroom, exercise room, and optional 5th bedroom should you want to add a wall in the future. Fully fenced backyard and 2 car garage complete this move in ready home under 5 min to NGIC, 20 minutes to downtown Charlottesville, and 2 hr to DC.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $645,000
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
New leader comes from Ohio State University
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
University of Virginia leadership has extended the contract of President Jim Ryan for another three years.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”
Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarterfinals, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt
A record setting half for offensive ineptitude sent Virginia home from the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and might have sunk any chance the Cavaliers had at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.