This home offers a private lot backing to trees, modern open concept living with eat-in kitchen and spacious upgraded home office on the main floor. Master bedroom and bath is on the second floor with 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and a laundry. Additionally, there is a full, almost fully finished, walk-out basement with a full bath, big windows and a plenty of storage. Many upgrades include oversized front porch, furniture grade cabinetry, granite, stainless steal appliances, engineered hardwood floors, tray ceiling in master bedroom and trim. Neighborhood offers community pool, several playgrounds, community gardens, walking trails, club house, etc. Just across the road from Cascadia is Darden Towe park with it's many outdoor sport fields and dog park, Rivanna River, picnic sites, etc.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $640,000
